Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.47

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 12332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Bri-Chem Trading Down 2.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.62. The stock has a market cap of C$12.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.71.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$26.52 million during the quarter. Bri-Chem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 50.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Bri-Chem

Bri-Chem Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of oilfield chemicals for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

