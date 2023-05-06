BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Releases Earnings Results

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.33.

In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $857,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,656.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $857,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,656.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $225,005.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,018.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,707 shares of company stock worth $5,508,920. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBIO shares. Raymond James upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

