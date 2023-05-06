BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

BrightSphere Investment Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 53.6% per year over the last three years. BrightSphere Investment Group has a dividend payout ratio of 2.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.1%.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $26.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $936.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.53.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 22.38% and a negative return on equity of 179.49%. The business had revenue of $122.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSIG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter valued at about $9,312,000.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Quant and Solutions segment. The Quant and Solutions segment involves leveraging data and technology in a computational, factor-based investment process across a range of asset classes and geographies, including Global, non-U.S., emerging markets, and managed volatility equities, as well as multi-asset products.

