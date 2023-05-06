BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

BrightSphere Investment Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 53.6% per year over the last three years. BrightSphere Investment Group has a dividend payout ratio of 2.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.1%.

BSIG stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $936.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.53. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $26.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average of $21.80.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $122.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.82 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 22.38% and a negative return on equity of 179.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,040,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,335,000 after buying an additional 67,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 590,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after buying an additional 46,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Quant and Solutions segment. The Quant and Solutions segment involves leveraging data and technology in a computational, factor-based investment process across a range of asset classes and geographies, including Global, non-U.S., emerging markets, and managed volatility equities, as well as multi-asset products.

