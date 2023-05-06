Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.16

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.16 and last traded at $20.66, with a volume of 51877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Bristow Group in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Bristow Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $637.79 million, a P/E ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristow Group

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $313.56 million for the quarter.

In other Bristow Group news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 20,000 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,897,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,557,903.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,054 shares of company stock worth $3,500,319. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristow Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 144,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,348,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

