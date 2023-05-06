Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.8% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 9.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 14.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 3.3 %

AVGO stock opened at $630.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $648.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $572.15. The firm has a market cap of $262.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.21.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

