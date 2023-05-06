Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

BR stock opened at $152.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at $652,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,870 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,363. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. TheStreet raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

