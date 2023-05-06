Brokerages Set Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target at $85.36

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

Several research analysts have commented on APLS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $37,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,297 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,542.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $37,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,722,542.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,882,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,811,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,646 shares of company stock worth $7,820,304. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,571,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $64,648,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,030,000 after purchasing an additional 34,201 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $7,226,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,421,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,182,000 after purchasing an additional 38,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

APLS stock opened at $93.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 204.77%. The firm had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

