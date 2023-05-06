Brokerages Set General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Target Price at $84.76

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.76.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $89.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $89.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in General Mills by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in General Mills by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.5% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.