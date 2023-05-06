Brokerages Set Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Price Target at $58.80

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.30.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on IR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.
Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand
In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll Rand Price Performance
NYSE:IR opened at $59.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.71. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $60.39.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.
About Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ingersoll Rand (IR)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.