Brokerages Set Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Price Target at $58.80

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.9% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IR opened at $59.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.71. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $60.39.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Further Reading

