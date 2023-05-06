Brokerages Set Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Price Target at $146.60

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.60.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Up 1.9 %
SBGSY stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $35.11.
About Schneider Electric S.E.
Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management, Industrial Automation, and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.
