Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at National Bankshares

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners Trading Up 5.2 %

BBU opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.39%. Analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 76,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,576,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,739,000 after purchasing an additional 238,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 16,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,892,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,903,000 after purchasing an additional 106,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrials, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.