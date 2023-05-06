Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.338 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Brookfield Renewable has a payout ratio of -562.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.47 and a beta of 1.09. Brookfield Renewable has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $42.97.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,433,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,899,000 after buying an additional 116,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,754,000 after buying an additional 168,284 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,640,000 after buying an additional 88,743 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,425,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,226,000 after buying an additional 144,692 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth about $37,752,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

