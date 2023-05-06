Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.338 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a payout ratio of 270.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 435.5%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.47. The stock had a trading volume of 224,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,082. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 0.82. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 0.60%. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEP shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,692 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,954,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,569,000 after purchasing an additional 634,671 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 104.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 769,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,623,000 after purchasing an additional 393,499 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,161,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 144,322 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

