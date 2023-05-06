Bruce William Mcclelland Buys 10,000 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Stock

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) CEO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,103.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,054. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $233.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.54 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBBN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Ribbon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities began coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 226.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after acquiring an additional 80,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,704,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 72,194 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

