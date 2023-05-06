Buhler Industries (TSE:BUI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.31

Buhler Industries Inc. (TSE:BUI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.31 and traded as high as C$2.35. Buhler Industries shares last traded at C$2.27, with a volume of 1,300 shares changing hands.

Buhler Industries Trading Down 9.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 0.10.

About Buhler Industries

Buhler Industries Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells agricultural equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its principal products include tractors, bale carriers, grain augers, snow blowers, tillers, finishing mowers, feed processing equipment, tillage equipment, and hay and forage equipment.

