Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $111.25 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $111.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.78.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

