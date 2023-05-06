Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.33 EPS

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Builders FirstSource updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.
Builders FirstSource Stock Up 4.2 %
BLDR traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.25. 2,356,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,102. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.78. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $111.73. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BLDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $97.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.
Further Reading
