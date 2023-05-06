Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.33 EPS

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Builders FirstSource updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 4.2 %

BLDR traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.25. 2,356,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,102. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.78. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $111.73. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $97.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,990,000 after purchasing an additional 411,896 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $91,288,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,739,000 after buying an additional 391,933 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.