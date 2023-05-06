Bunge (NYSE:BG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.00- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bunge also updated its FY23 guidance to at least $11.00 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Bunge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Bunge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.22.
Bunge Stock Up 1.3 %
BG traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.55. 990,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,676. Bunge has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $118.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Bunge Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Bunge by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $1,091,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 25,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.
About Bunge
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bunge (BG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.