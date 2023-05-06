Bunge (NYSE:BG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.00- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bunge also updated its FY23 guidance to at least $11.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Bunge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Bunge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.22.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Stock Up 1.3 %

BG traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.55. 990,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,676. Bunge has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $118.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bunge will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Bunge by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $1,091,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 25,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.