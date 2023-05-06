Bunge (NYSE:BG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.81. Bunge also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.00- EPS.

Bunge Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BG traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.55. 984,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Bunge has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $118.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.92.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bunge will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.76%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BG. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bunge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bunge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Bunge by 1,628.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

