Bunge (NYSE:BG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81. Bunge also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.00- EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Bunge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.22.
Bunge Stock Up 1.3 %
Bunge stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,338. Bunge has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $118.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.92.
Bunge Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth about $74,642,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,996,000 after purchasing an additional 536,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,453,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bunge
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
