Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,955.83 ($36.93).

Several research firms have commented on BNZL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunzl to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,250 ($40.60) to GBX 3,375 ($42.17) in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($34.36) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,060 ($38.23) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at GBX 3,173 ($39.64) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,058.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,982.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.76. Bunzl has a 12 month low of GBX 2,542 ($31.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,249 ($40.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2,299.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 45.40 ($0.57) per share. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $17.30. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,565.22%.

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 13,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,986 ($37.31), for a total transaction of £389,553.56 ($486,698.60). In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 13,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,986 ($37.31), for a total value of £389,553.56 ($486,698.60). Also, insider Richard Howes sold 4,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,002 ($37.51), for a total transaction of £147,368.18 ($184,118.17). Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,898 shares of company stock valued at $249,954,592. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

