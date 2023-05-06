Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) CFO Heather C. Getz Sells 64,536 Shares of Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) CFO Heather C. Getz sold 64,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $127,781.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,448,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,930.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Butterfly Network Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE BFLY opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Butterfly Network

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFLY. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Butterfly Network by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the third quarter worth $126,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 11.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 546,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 57,046 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Butterfly Network by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,226,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Butterfly Network by 7.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 68,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.