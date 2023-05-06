Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) CFO Heather C. Getz Sells 64,536 Shares of Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) CFO Heather C. Getz sold 64,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $127,781.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,448,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,930.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Butterfly Network Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of NYSE BFLY opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 target price for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Butterfly Network
Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Butterfly Network (BFLY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.