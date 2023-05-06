C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the transportation company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 50.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

