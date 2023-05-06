Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CZR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.62.
Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 2.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $112,358,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,520,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 49.3% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,460,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,332 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 121.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after buying an additional 1,083,789 shares during the period. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 20.0% during the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,560,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Caesars Entertainment Company Profile
Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
