Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CZR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.62.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 2.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $112,358,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,520,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 49.3% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,460,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,332 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 121.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after buying an additional 1,083,789 shares during the period. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 20.0% during the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,560,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.