California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 577,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,382 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in KLA were worth $217,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total transaction of $1,528,459.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,598,349.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,924 shares of company stock worth $13,438,866. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA stock opened at $385.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $378.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.31. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.26.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

