California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,045 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Intuitive Surgical worth $206,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $304.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.95. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.46. The company has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.30, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.40.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $386,435.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,790 shares of company stock valued at $37,998,365 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.