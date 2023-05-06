California Public Employees Retirement System Has $295.27 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,481,959 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,408 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Lowe’s Companies worth $295,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $205.81 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.67. The stock has a market cap of $122.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.85.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

