California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,414,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113,744 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.45% of Republic Services worth $182,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 82.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 711,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,457,000 after buying an additional 320,491 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 20.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,073,000 after buying an additional 302,987 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Republic Services by 206.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,669,000 after purchasing an additional 298,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $37,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $145.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $149.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.71 and its 200 day moving average is $131.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

