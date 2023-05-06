California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 101,822 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,016,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 101,822 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Boeing were worth $193,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Insider Activity

Boeing Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $198.34 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33. The stock has a market cap of $119.32 billion, a PE ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

