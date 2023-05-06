California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 49,413 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,263,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 49,413 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $161,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE YUM opened at $137.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.20. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.605 dividend. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $500,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,183 shares in the company, valued at $432,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,428 shares of company stock worth $3,524,225. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.