California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,724,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 89,818 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.65% of Allstate worth $233,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.15.

ALL opened at $115.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.22. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $103.20 and a 52-week high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -40.14%.

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

