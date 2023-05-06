Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 16,916 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,916 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $24,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO opened at $46.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.84. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.03. The company has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

