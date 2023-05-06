Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 20,881 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,016 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 20,881 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $23,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,307 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,192,781 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $140,723,000 after purchasing an additional 100,396 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $100.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.69 and a 200 day moving average of $113.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. UBS Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.11.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

