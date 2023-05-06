Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 33,614 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $25,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $96.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.86 and a 200 day moving average of $97.99. The company has a market cap of $141.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

