Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,159 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.33% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $33,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,900 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,396,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,622,000 after purchasing an additional 37,966 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,878,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,323,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 786,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,051,000 after acquiring an additional 196,296 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $54.85 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.62. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

