Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,596 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,247 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $28,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in Starbucks by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its position in Starbucks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $107.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.66. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

