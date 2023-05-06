Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,282 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $33,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $386.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.72. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $391.60. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

