Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $23.68 Million Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 743,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,805 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $23,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,901,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,079,000 after buying an additional 125,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,087,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,955,000 after purchasing an additional 641,834 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,888,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,175,000 after purchasing an additional 296,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,535,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,606,000 after purchasing an additional 55,002 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PECO. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Shares of PECO opened at $30.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 65.53, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.93. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $35.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 238.30%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

