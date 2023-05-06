Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $24.84 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $24,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,519,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,810,000 after purchasing an additional 119,716 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,192,000 after purchasing an additional 31,139 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 913,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,554,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 875,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,555,000 after purchasing an additional 42,084 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE opened at $133.11 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.60 and a 200-day moving average of $136.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

