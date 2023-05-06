Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $25.02 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,701 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $25,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYV. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 21,123 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 685,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,676,000 after acquiring an additional 192,761 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,553,000. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 560,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,786,000 after acquiring an additional 120,712 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV opened at $40.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

