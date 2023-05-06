Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $27.43 Million Stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,259,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,101 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $27,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUBD. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 131,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

