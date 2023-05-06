Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $29.53 Million Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434,260 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.93% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $29,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGDV. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,840,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,011,000 after buying an additional 1,751,851 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2,910.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,565,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,265 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,740,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,707 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,214,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 234.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 903,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after acquiring an additional 632,995 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $25.37 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.16. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

