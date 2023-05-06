Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $21,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $82.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.86. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $123.18. The company has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.