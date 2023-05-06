Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,596 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,247 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $28,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 55.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks Price Performance

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $107.21 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

