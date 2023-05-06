Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 14,608 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,608 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $29,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $472,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $200.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $170.83 and a 1-year high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

