Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,980 Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 449,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $27,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,921,000.

NASDAQ:CDC opened at $59.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,194.23 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.79. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $57.22 and a 1-year high of $72.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is currently -4,159.42%.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

