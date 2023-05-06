Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 49,988 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 909,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,988 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 9.21% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $22,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWAN. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000.

Shares of SWAN stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22.

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

