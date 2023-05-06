Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 874 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $29,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in International Business Machines by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,575,000 after buying an additional 37,731 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $123.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.37 and a 200-day moving average of $135.80. The company has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

See Also

