Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Stake Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,728,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 463,456 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $262,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 677.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 5.1 %

NYSE:CNQ opened at $57.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $69.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.59.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.17). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.11.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.